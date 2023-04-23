It was the night of ‘Argentina, 1985’ and ‘Noticia de un kidnapping’. The film directed by Santiago Mitre, an exciting judicial film that follows the steps taken by prosecutor Julio César Strassera when in 1985 he put the leaders of the bloody Argentine military dictatorship on the bench, won five awards: best film, best script for Miter himself and Mariano Llinás, Best Film and Education Platinum, Best Art Direction and Best Male Performance for Ricardo Darín, who, when collecting the award, highlighted Strassera’s “incredible humanity”, before proclaiming “never again!” .

For its part, ‘News of a kidnapping’, the Colombian miniseries that adapts the story by Gabriel García Márquez, also from Amazon, won four of the six awards in contention, including best series, best creator for Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García, best female performance for Cristina Umaña and best supporting female performance for Magida Issa.

‘As bestas’, the rural thriller with western ways by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, which has already been seen in our country by more than a million spectators and has collected more than 6.9 million euros, was the other great winner of the night. Inspired by a real event that occurred in a village in Ourense, the film that tells the story of a French couple who settle in inland Galicia to make their dream of living off the land come true, was made with four platinums. Namely, the one for best direction, best editing direction, best sound direction and best supporting male performance for Luis Zahera, an award that in its female version also went to another Spaniard, Susi Sánchez, for her work in ‘ Five little wolves’.

“It may be the last night that we can celebrate ‘Cinco lobitos’ and what it has meant, with so much joy and satisfaction,” he said when going on stage at the Municipal Palace of Madrid in Ifema, where the gala took place, before thanking to life “because it continues to allow me to do what I like the most, which is to act”. And it is that the night held one more award for the debut feature by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, and an important one, the best female performance for Laia Costa, the first-time mother who, in addition to taking care of her newborn baby, has to take care of from his parents. «It is very nice to be here tonight for the little wolves. It is a day of the end of the party and I cannot imagine such a beautiful ending », she celebrated.

Laia Costa, Ricardo Darín and Susi Sánchez.





Two platinums were also awarded to ‘Utama’, by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, for best photography and best original music. And, for the first time, the Platino awarded an award for the best Ibero-American fictional comedy, which went to ‘Official Competition’, the feature film directed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, which casts Penélope Cruz as a film director who He makes Antonio Banderas and Óscar Martínez have a hard time.

On the other hand, the prize for the best first fiction film went to ‘1976’, the prize for best animated film for ‘Águila y Jaguar: los guerreros legendarias’, and the prize for best documentary film for ‘El caso Padilla’. In the series section, Guillermo Francella won the award for best male performance for his work in ‘El encargado’, while Alejandro Awada won the best male performance award for ‘Iosi, the repentant spy’.

“I knew how to ask for help”



One that was already known was the Honor Award, which was received by a visibly nervous Benicio del Toro on stage. He said that the acting fever came to him when he was 18 years old and was studying at the University of San Diego. “It became a dream, but dreams come with doubts, and when the doubts are bigger, the dreams are bigger,” he explained. That led him to Hollywood, where rejection was the tonic at auditions. They asked him if he was willing to change his name and enlarge his eyes a bit with plastic surgery, “and the doubts grew bigger,” he recounted. At the same time, he said, the doubts “did not just come from the system.” «My friends asked me if I didn’t mind being typecast. What they were saying, without saying it, is that good roles don’t go to Latinos and, in part, they were right. In most stories, these characters are not explored in depth and there is no shortage of stereotypes. That problem still exists today,” he said. Del Toro strove to “look for humanity and complexity” in those characters.



Benicio, the bull.



afp







And although he made it clear that Latinos “are not equal or monolithic,” he also stressed that “we share more than what divides us.” He explained that perhaps he has arrived where he has arrived “because I knew how to ask for help” and assured that he felt “very honored” by an award that other actors have received before such as Darín himself, Raphael, Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas or Edward James Olmos.

Víctor Elías, conductor of the orchestra



The awards have been delivered at Ifema Municipal Palace of Madrid, in a gala that has been led by the Spanish actress Paz Vega, the Colombian Carolina Gaitán and the Mexican actor Omar Chaparro.

The gala has also had numerous musical performances, highlighting those of Sebastián Yatra and Blanca Paloma, although other singers and actors such as Adrián Lastra, Lucrecia, Michel Brown, Mane de La Parra or Clara Alvarado have interpreted popular classics from the Ibero-American regions, among others. By the way, the orchestra was led by Víctor Elías, who played with the audience, although a joke about ‘Los Serrano’ wouldn’t have been bad, since it was the twentieth anniversary of the series and he played Guille.

On behalf of the authorities, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, among others.

This tenth edition of the Ibero-American audiovisual industry awards, organized by EGEDA with FIPCA, have received the votes of an international jury made up of 159 professionals, plus the votes of the community of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking filmmakers preselected in the nine previous editions of the Platinum, as well as the specialized international press.