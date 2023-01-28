Argentina “1985” is a film -nominated for an Oscar for best international film- that narrates the historic trial against the military dictatorship that held power in Argentina until 1983. The result of that trial were several sentences against those in charge of the military juntas, but the life sentence handed down against Jorge Videla, the former Argentine dictator, stands out.

The reasons for the prosecution were the crimes against humanity that they committed against the Argentines. At least 10,000 of them disappeared, of which many were newborn babies that they snatched from their mothers’ arms and today they are growing up in the families of the same soldiers without knowing their true origin and history.

They raped, tortured, murdered, repressed, and as Straserra – the prosecutor who became a national hero – said, substituted the possibility of justice for the Neronian thumbs-down gesture. The possibility of living or dying no longer depended on the disease, or on chance or on their own decision, but on the will of their torturer or member of the army that had them in their hands.

This film skilfully illustrates what was a reality of Argentine society at that time: its debasement. They totally accepted the polarizing narrative offered by the dictatorship, which promulgated that everything was about a war of good guys against bad guys (does that ring a bell?), that killing was for the good of the country and anyone who was against or opposed them was because he was a guerrilla and an enemy of the people (doesn’t that sound familiar too?)

Argentina 1985 seems like an urgent reminder. Like those who tell you that you should take your medicine, on which the possibility of your being healthy depends, like those who remind you of the fulfillment of a duty on which your future depends, like those who tell you that you must pick up your baby at school. Because otherwise your life is in danger.

Argentina 1985 is a reminder of the paths we should not travel, which are by the way, are the ones we are traveling in many Latin American countries, paths plagued by robbers who can take away the freedom we have won.

At least in Mexico we have allowed the militarization of many activities that should correspond to civilians, starting with security. We have supported politicians who achieve their popularity by polarizing and disregarding the rules of the democratic game.

This is also an alarm signal, since the conditions are taking place so that our national reality can at some point mutate to the reality that the Argentine children of the dictatorship suffered. Well, the young generations of our country have expressed their consent that the military can exercise power in exchange for economic benefits (half of high school adolescents) or that power should be exercised by strong politicians who concentrate power.

Argentina 1985 reminds us that every treasure, such as democracy, justice and freedom, needs its guardians, voices that are not afraid to speak the truth. And above all, many of those guardians must be young people, just like the team of lawyers who, together with Strassera, waged the battle for justice, oblivion against memory and life against death.