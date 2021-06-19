Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0 and achieved the first triumph in the Copa América. Here the unoxuno of the Scaloni team
Emiliano Martínez (6): Transmitted security in the aerial balls. Uruguay did not arrive with danger and did not have great saves. He was reprimanded for doing time.
Nahuel Molina (6): He took his opportunity. He had moments in which he planned and connected very well with his teammates.
Nicolás Otamendi (6): Correct meeting of the defender, who had been very questioned. Very firm and correct in personal duels.
Cristian Romero (6): He came back from injury and he did it in a great way. He did not have an easy night against Suárez and Cavani and he was up to the task.
Marcos Acuña (7): Much deployment. Good on the attack and on the mark. He showed that he wants to be a starter and put the coach in trouble.
Guido Rodríguez (7): Another who took advantage of the ownership. He made the only goal for Argentina and was very good in coverage.
Rodrigo De Paul (7): His best game in a long time. In addition to the deployment, he was very good with the ball on his feet.
Giovani Lo Celso (6): Moments of good football. He lacked regularity as in the other meetings. When it’s on, it makes the difference.
Nicolás González (5): Good attempts that were unsuccessful. This time he couldn’t make a difference with his speed.
Lionel Messi (8): For his football, for his deployment, for his sacrifice and because he ran absolutely all the balls. A true captain. The figure far from the team.
Lautaro Martínez (5): Lazy version of the Inter forward. He could never connect with Messi and he had no clear scoring chances.
Entered
Joaquín Correa (5): Little participation in the attack.
Exequiel Palacios (6): Moments of good football. When he has the ball at his feet, he shows his hierarchy.
Ángel Di María (5): Lazy in the centers. He still can’t have his dream performance.
Germán Pezzela (-) He entered with the time fulfilled to defend the victory.
