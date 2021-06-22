Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. We review the unoxuno of Lionel Scaloni’s team.
Emiliano Martínez (6): Without great saves, but transmitting a lot of security in aerial rallies. It has earned a place for what is to come.
Nahuel Molina (6): He had the difficult task of marking Almiron, who played a great game. He contributed a lot in attack and showed that he can be important for DT. He took the mark on Papu’s goal.
Cristian Romero (6): Very firm in the brand. Always trying to anticipate and getting strong in duels.
Germán Pezzella (6): He had been leaving doubts in his last appearances and had a correct performance. Well above, against a Selection that is strong in the stopped ball.
Nicolás Tagliafico (5): Far from his best version. It seems to have lost the position against Acuña.
Guido Rodríguez (6): Good work on defense, covering gaps and with good crosses. Without participating in the attack, but showing that he can be important in the scheme.
Leandro Paredes (4): The PSG player’s weak game. He was not comfortable sharing the midfield and did not contribute as expected on offense.
Alejandro Gomez (7): The figure of Argentina and not for his goal. He came out with a lot of desire and it was very spicy. He took advantage of his chance and made the only touchdown of the night. Dream debut in the Copa América for Papu.
Lionel Messi (6): He was worn out again and tried very hard. He ended up very tired and had a hard time defining the plays.
Ángel Di María (6): Great assist for Papu’s goal. It faded as the minutes passed, as did the offensive team.
Sergio Agüero (5): From highest to lowest. He missed a very clear chance in the first half, which could have given him confidence. He did not make merits to earn the title.
