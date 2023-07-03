The mega project of the Swedish cripples

A new thriller – favorable for the summer season – cheers the Italians. In Porto Ercole the “Swedes” – as the locals call them – they got their hands on a tourist jewelPorto Ercole, and their company “Erqole” has made an agreement with the Tuscany Region and the Municipality.

The project involves the recovery of the city area of ​​the former Cirio sardine factorynaturally renamed the “Fabbriqua” and the relaunch of the old Pedro hotel, which will now naturally be called the “Roqqa”. Work has been in full swing for two years and perhaps – as usual in Italy – it will open in Augustbut precisely the conditional is a must. But in Porto Ercole it is feared – rightly – that in a few days we will meet again in “Porto Erqole”. In fact, the Swedes have made a great thought by overcoming their atavistic Nordic coldness and they changed the “c” to “q” in the letters of place names to favor the “international pronunciation”, in truth it is not known with what criterion.

Now we don’t know if the silly initiative is the result of an advertising strategy or simple contempt for the Italian language but the fact is that those responsible for the Tuscany Region and the Municipality of Porto Ercole are suspiciously silent. The mayor Arturo Cerulli would like to make Porto Ercole a “Capalbio of the right”, we really felt the need for it, the one on the left is enough for us, a hideout and headquarters in the local and foreign radical chic who go around with Soumahoro’s t-shirts.

