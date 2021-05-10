Economic problems and insecurity, enhanced by the crisis that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic, made many Argentines consider emigrating from the country. In this context arose ArgentApp (www.argentapp.com), the first network for Argentines looking for their family and work future in Europe.

Its developer, Eliana Diehl, an Argentine who lives in Malaga (Spain) since 2014, focused on this social network for compatriots who are interested in going to live in Europe, especially Spain, with information and the necessary help to be able to do so.

“Only those of us who undertook this journey understand the real value of starting a life or a business in another country. We help you achieve your dream”Is the message that appears when entering the platform.

In an interview with Eduardo Feinmann for LN ++, Diehl recounted his personal experience: “When I arrived I found many different things in Argentina. If the dog here does his business in the street they give you a fine. So I started to set up a Facebook group and the group grew and today there are almost 40,000 people in the group ”.

How ArgentApp works

Spain has always been one of the favorite destinations for Argentines in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock

This space that was born to share information became a completely free platform that currently receives more than 30,000 monthly consultations. That is why they added new services.

“We began to provide support, not only to people who want to settle in Spain but also to entrepreneurs and companies that from Argentina are trying to place products and make investments. There are many people who contact us to help them buy properties and have an income in euros, for example. We also have a section for Human Resources, because in Spain they are hiring many Argentine professionals from the health and IT area ”, he explained.

Another feature offered by the platform is the possibility of place products in the European Union.

The ArgentApp website has a Human Resources section to get a job in Spain.

From ArgentApp they not only provide the administrative adviceInstead, they are in charge of connecting several entrepreneurs with each other and achieving a joint offer, to guarantee more products available and that more people benefit from the operation.

The platform also offers the service of Personalized “consulting” and the prices range between 20 and 40 euros.

In turn, they give workshops and seminars from a section called “VIP Entrepreneurs Program”, which is about to inaugurate the third seminar with business information and “unite those who come for a special field and set up new franchises of brands aggiornadas a Europe”.

“Whenever I teach a workshop I tell those who take it that to settle in Europe you have to be brave. Because it is not only emigrating, leaving behind affections and properties in many cases, but you have to overcome limitations of all kinds, from finding a house to entering a job or starting an activity, “said Diehl.

SL