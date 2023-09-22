In it National Center for Environmental Health (CNSA), in Majadahonda (Madrid), some posters encourage people to use the stairs, for health and ecology. This organization monitors the exposure of citizens to environmental pollutants, a large number of substances that are not lethal on their own, but that, adding their impacts and over time, such as changing the elevator for the stairs, can have effects. about health.

Argelia Castaño (Madrid, 67 years old) was director of the CNSA for seven years, until last November. Now, she wants to finish her career by ensuring that Spain has a stable biomonitoring structure, which makes it possible to know the levels of the most relevant contaminants that we accumulate in the body, as already happens in the most advanced countries. “Normally, chemicals are controlled at source; water, air, soil, food, consumer products are controlled. “Those are the control channels where it is regulated, but there is no legislation to control them in people,” she explains.

One of the obstacles that scientists and representatives of various ministries promoting this project will have to overcome will be finding financing for studies that are expensive. “The ideal would be for all the communities to begin with studies on a number of priority substances at the same time, but, to begin with, it is possible that the most reasonable thing would be for the autonomous communities that are most willing to do so to begin and then expand to the rest of the country,” says Castaño. Once it was launched, the ideal for the researcher would be to start doing it in children, in pediatric check-ups, in pregnant women when they go to gynecologists or in schools with adolescents, “to be able to give advice on habits to people who have time.” to act,” he summarizes.

Ask. Do you think people perceive the risk of contaminants to their health?

Answer. I think the perception is growing. It is very difficult to see the risk of chemicals, because they are not acute, except in the case of poisoning or accidental exposures, but everyone is aware of a series of things that we all observe. We see a preview of puberty, it is a fact and that is observed by everyone who has children. There are also more children with attention deficit, which perhaps was not so diagnosed before, but is now very common and, in many cases, is associated with exposure to certain chemical substances. Many hormonal and thyroid problems are also observed, irregular periods, polycystic ovaries… And we can also talk about the increase in cancer cases in young people. People are aware that this does not just happen. We are surrounded by chemicals, but it is difficult to do without them because they make our lives much easier and we have become accustomed to that comfort.

Q. With new technologies, can we be expected to individually monitor our exposure to pollutants, just like watches that measure our vital signs or the steps we take?

R. Pollutant levels should not be taken at the individual level but at the population level. Even if you have PFAS levels [un grupo de miles de agentes químicos sintéticos que pueden provocar problemas de salud y se encuentran en todo tipo de productos] high, they are not going to be so high as to cause an immediate adverse effect. It’s not like getting infected, for example, with covid. Even in the case of lung cancer, there are many non-smokers who die from that disease and vice versa. Exposure data must always be taken from a public health point of view, at the population level and not at the individual level, unless you have an individual with already excessive levels, which exceed the levels of the population by four or five times. population, and there you can see what lifestyle habits have led to that situation in order to change them. But in general, the approach being taken is to study these levels to provide recommendations for health, environmental and food safety regulation.

Q. Is it very difficult to reach the levels of scientific evidence that show us that a product is dangerous? With something as clear as tobacco, it took many years and we have seen very long debates with substances, such as PFAs or bisphenols, which are now considered dangerous.

R. Many years are necessary because many animal and epidemiological studies must be carried out, and much evidence must be collected in many populations, carried out by many different researchers, to obtain that evidence. It is always more difficult to accumulate evidence against a product than for it. For example, almost 20 years ago, when the regulation was implemented with REACH [Registro de sustancias y mezclas químicas en la UE] a paradigm shift has occurred. Before, the company marketed a product and then it was the competent authorities who had to evaluate whether that product was dangerous or not, and whether it could be marketed. Chemical industries are now required to demonstrate that this product is not dangerous in the doses in which it will be marketed. However, this evaluation is carried out substance by substance, mixtures are not taken into account and it is also carried out in animals and these studies are not evaluating exposures that last 10 or 15 years, which is what happens in humans and that is why there are many effects on the population that are observed later.

Q. On the part of the industry, is there usually resistance to this control?

R. Of course, it is a give and take and the industry defends its interests.

Castaño recommends not using plastic containers in microwaves Jaime Villanueva

Q. There is an omnipresent product that causes enormous damage: cars and their pollution. But we accept them as something practically inevitable…

R. In addition to control, regulation or epidemiological studies, responsible consumption is very important. The citizen has a lot to say about the safety of chemicals and has a lot to say about the effects of pollution on people. If we continue insisting that there are no restricted traffic areas, because it is more convenient for us to go by car… Anyway, what do you want me to say. We all know that it is much better to take the stairs than to take the elevator, but who does it? Everyone knows that smoking causes many problems and there are people who continue smoking, because tobacco is very addictive, and I understand it, because I have been a smoker. But I think that to the extent that you have more information, it is more difficult to ignore it.

Q. What changes can we make to avoid harm from pollutants?

R. We are surrounded by chemicals and pollutants and living is already a risk. From the moment you are born you know that you are going to die. But we can limit that risk, manage it as best we can. One of the things that can be done when dealing with contaminants is to avoid routines: don’t always take everything from the same brand, don’t always do everything the same way. Imagine that every day you have a drink, some olives and some fries at half past twelve. If it turns out that you have a certain preservative in olives or acrylamide in French fries, you can eventually accumulate a specific contaminant that causes problems.

Q. People may not understand that there are products that we know are harmful and can still be bought in the supermarket.

R. It is difficult in many cases to demonstrate absolute evidence, as we have already commented previously. For example, when the safety tests required for packaging in contact with food are met, you cannot prohibit them by law, although it is increasingly being demonstrated with epidemiological studies that they can be associated with exposure to harmful substances in the medium and long term. But you can’t go against those who make elevators because you think it’s healthier to climb stairs. You have to know which habits reduce risks. A plastic container per se It is not bad, but it is good that we know that plastics, when heated in the microwave, release PFAs and more products. At this time, some countries around us are providing evidence through biomonitoring studies in humans, to prohibit the use of PFAs in packaging for food use. This is a long-distance race in which, thanks to the research studies that are carried out and in particular the biomonitoring studies, more and more evidence is being provided to exercise greater control over the use of chemical substances, and Consequently, we are better protected. That is the challenge for all of us who work in public health.

