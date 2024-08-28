Arezzo, €58.50 to cut a cake: the birthday girl’s outburst: “It cost me more than the cake itself”

Jessicaa girl of Arezzo 30-year-old chose to celebrate his birthday in a restaurant in his city with friends. But when he arrived, receipt couldn’t believe his eyes and decided to tell the whole story in a post on social media. The final bill, 659 euros, was more than acceptable (50 euros per person for a birthday dinner) because the the food was plentiful and genuine and the place, a farmhouse in the Arezzo countryside, of a good standard. But the biggest surprise – reports Il Corriere della Sera – came when Jessica read the cost of cutting the cake: 58.50 euros. Which was not the price of the cake, mind you, but rather the bloodletting to be paid for the divide the sweet into about ten more or less equal parts. “I felt like I was being made fun ofbecause – Jessica vents to Il Corriere – it seems to me really out of this world that to cut a cake with cream and chocolate you have to pay more than its cost in the pastry shop“.

When she got home, she spilled the beans on social media, complete with photo of the receipt. In a few hours the story went viral and was then picked up by newspapers and TV. How did it end? Unfortunately, with a barrage of insults and threats even towards Jessica. “I have a small child and I’m getting bad messagesI will not say the name of the restaurant and if you know it, please do not publish it”, he explained. The owner of the restaurant, who asked to remain anonymous, defended himself by explaining that the restaurant is responsible for the waiter and dishwasher expensesadmitting that the rule the cutting of the cake for a fee could be applied less rigidly.