Arezzo, dispute between neighbors leads to murder

A quarrel between neighbors, complete with an assault with a bulldozer to try to demolish a house, resulted in a homicide withhe took place on the evening of Thursday 5 January at the gates of Arezzo, in San Polo. A 57-year-old Albanian worker died after being shot.

The carabinieri of the provincial command and of the Arezzo company arrested a 53-year-old Italian on suspicion of murder: around 20:30, looking out of a window of his home while the Albanian was driving the excavator, fired at least five shots with a lawfully held carbine, four of which fatally shot the victim.

The investigations by the soldiers of the Arma made it possible to ascertain that a few minutes before the shootings, the victim, a neighbor of the man arrested, for trivial reasons attributable to previous neighborhood disputes, driving of an excavator owned by him, had repeatedly carried out maneuvers inside the square in front of their homesi: first he would have damaged four parked cars, all owned by family members of the arrested person, and then hit the walls and roof of the 53-year-old’s building several times with the bucket of the vehicle, causing very serious structural damage to the house inside of which the arrested person and his family were at the table for dinner.

The rash attack by the 57-year-old would have provoked the reaction of the neighbor who, using a regularly held rifle, he fired a few shots in the direction of the victim, killing him.

The weapon and shell casings found at the crime scene were seized as was the entire area where the crime took place. The magistrate on duty at the Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the medico-legal checks on the body which will be carried out in the next few days at the forensic medicine institute of the Siena hospital. NoWhile waiting for the guarantee interrogation, the arrested person was taken to the Arezzo prison.

The firefighters declared the house unusable after being attacked with a bulldozer.

Subscribe to the newsletter

