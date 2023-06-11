Six people were intoxicated by pepper spray sprayed into the crowdand had to seek medical attention. It happened last night in Arezzo, shortly after one, in the Porta Santo Spirito districtwhere the festivities were underway as part of the Giostra del Saracino.

The rescuers of 118 intervened on the spot, with three ambulances of the White Cross and the self-medication. The carabinieri are also on the spot. The maxi emergency group was also activated, intervening with its own vehicle and two doctors. The six intoxicated were accompanied in a green code to the emergency room of the San Donato hospital.

On the evening of Saturday 10 June, in front of the Palazzo Comunale of Arezzo, the extraction ceremony of the Careers and Oath of Captains took place, valid for the 143rd edition of the Giostra del Saracino which will take place on Saturday 17 June in Piazza Grande.

The pageboys of the four districts have drawn the following order of careers: Porta del Foro, Porta Santo Spirito, Porta Sant’Andrea, Porta Crucifera. From today, Sunday 11 June, the trials of the jousters will start from 8.30 pm until 11.30 pm. The trials of the jousters will take place until Tuesday 13 June. Wednesday 14 the Race Simulation starting at 21.30. Thursday 15 at 21.30 the General Rehearsal dedicated to Eros Ricciarini.