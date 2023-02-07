He whizzes along the cycle path at almost 100 kilometers per hour “on the saddle” of an electric scooter. He was spotted in Pescaiola – Arezzo – by the agents of the Municipality, they on board the service car respecting the limits imposed, they could not keep up with him. They had to push on the accelerator to reach it and stop the driver, a legally resident non-EU citizen.

They have seen this sort of arrow “fly” as if instead of the scooter there was a turbo engine. The incredulous policemen chased him: he was proud of his vehicle and even surprised to be stopped.

Vehicle taken to a specialized garage and placed on the test bench to verify its actual potential speed. The scooter managed to reach 86 kilometers per hour, four times the allowed limit. In fact, the new rules on scooters establish a speed limit, which goes from the previously set 25 kmh to 20.

As regards circulation in pedestrian areas, the speed limit is 6 km per hour. The vehicle had clearly been rigged: whether it was purchased, perhaps on the internet, already with these characteristics or was subsequently modified, it is not known. An administrative fine was imposed for the man.