She had had her tubes tied after the third birth, but evidently something had gone wrong, given that after two years she gave birth to a girl. Now, Asl Toscana has been sentenced to maintain the child: she will have to pay 450 euros a month until the child turns 25.

The woman had asked for tubal closures to avoid a new pregnancy, since she already had three children. The surgery must have taken place in 2011, at the Grosseto hospital. But in 2013 she became pregnant and in 2014 she gave birth to a girl, her fourth child. The court of Arezzo now condemns the ASL: in total, the ASL Toscana Sud Est will spend 135,000 euros on monthly checks.

The court also specified that the patient, who became pregnant, could not be asked to terminate the pregnancy to avoid the costs of child support.