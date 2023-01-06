A quarrel between neighbors would be at the origin of a murder that took place on the evening of Thursday 5 January at the gates of Arezzo. A 59-year-old man died after being shot. Carabinieri investigations are underway to reconstruct what happened around 20.30 in the San Polo countryside.

From the first reports, it seems that the 59-year-old, of foreign origin, who lived in a villa in the area, after boarding an excavator, would have started hitting the roof of the apartment located on the upper floor and where a woman lives other family. After the assault with the bulldozer, the owner of the house fired a shotgun, killing the 59-year-old.

The body was transferred to the mortuary chambers of the Scotte hospital in Siena where the autopsy ordered by the magistrate on duty will be performed. The bulldozer tore off the door of the house, damaging the vault of the structure. Firefighters declared the building uninhabitable.