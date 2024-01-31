Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 20:51

Arezzo and Grupo Soma, owner of the Farm, Animale and Hering brands, returned to the negotiating table at the end of last week. The idea is to create a giant fashion group, with estimated operational gains from the merger of around R$4.5 billion for all the brands involved.

Talks about the merger began in 2021, according to people familiar with the negotiations, but stalled and regained momentum in recent weeks at the initiative of Arezzo. So far, there are no investment banks involved.

Soma confirmed in a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that talks are underway. According to the document, the possible association can be “through the joining of their operations and shareholder bases, involving the shares of the respective companies and the shared governance of the combined business”.

Alexandre Birman would be the president of the combined company, while Roberto Jatahy would continue to lead the brands under the current management of Soma. The information was initially reported by Neofeed.

Arezzo also issued a statement on the matter. “The company is in agreement with Grupo Soma in which both are evaluating a possible association that could involve the unification of the shareholder bases into a single company with shared governance.”

The companies emphasize that there is no binding document signed to date and make it clear that the operation may not be confirmed.

According to a source, the transaction would be 100% in shares, with no premium on the share price. Under the terms, Arezzo would hold just over 50% of the combined company, and Soma, the rest.

The new holding would reach approximately R$11.8 billion in market value, according to projections by Ativa Investimentos. For comparison, Lojas Renner has R$15.2 billion. After news about the merger was released, Soma's shares rose more than 16%, and Arezzo's, more than 12%.

For Eduardo Yamashita, operations director at Gouvêa Ecosystem, a consultancy specializing in retail, the potential merger presents synergy opportunities that can be captured in the short, medium and long term.

“The fashion segment is going through a period of restructuring on a global scale, driven by the profound change in consumer behavior, the entry of Asian players and a general increase in operating and capital costs”, he states.

Birman said this week, at an event promoted by UBS BB, that the clothing sector is experiencing a period of consolidation. He stated that the Arezzo group holds a 12% share of the men's clothing market, and seeks to gain space in the women's segment.

In recent years, Birman's company has purchased Reserve and Baw. Furthermore, in 2019 the Vans brand began to be licensed in Brazil. On Soma's side, the most relevant movement was the purchase of Hering, in 2021.

In the third quarter of last year, Soma recorded R$1.5 billion in revenue and a net profit of R$96 million. Arezzo had net revenue of R$1.6 billion in the same period, and recurring net profit was R$107 million.