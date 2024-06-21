Last night a father was arrested in the province of Arezzo on charges of abusing his 12-year-old daughter. The police stopped him after he ran away from their house with his other 8-year-old son. The other family members of the little girl raised the alarm on 118 and she is now hospitalized under the pink code protocol. The case is in the full reconstruction phase, with the utmost confidentiality due to the modalities that emerge and the age of the victim. The abuse occurred in the home, located in a town in the Arezzo area. The carabinieri collected the first testimonies from relatives and other family members.