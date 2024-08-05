Arezzo, a tourist bus ends up on the guardrail on the A1: one dead and 25 injured

A Tourist bus ended up on guardrail on A1in the province of Arezzo, and in the accident one person died and 25 others were injured. It happened at km 360 in the direction of Florence, at the height of Badia al Pino. The firefighters intervened to extract the injured from the vehicle, which was stuck against the guardrail. Helicopters from Arezzo and Bologna were also in flight. The injured were all taken to the hospitals in Arezzo, Siena and Valdarno, as reported on X by the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, who is in contact with the general director of the South-East Tuscany ASL Antonio D’Urso, who is coordinating the Maxiemergenze 118 Arezzo plan.