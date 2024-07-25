Road accident (without victims) causes a very long thing on the A1, in Arezzo: water was given to motorists to suffer the heat

Along theA1 motorway Today, Monday 22nd July, an accident occurred car accident which have caused ten kilometers of queue under the scorching sun. To avoid drivers feeling unwell or suffering too much from the heat, they were stock up on bottles of water by the law enforcement officers present on the scene. Because on the A1, in the northern section between Arezzo and Valdarnoat the 337th kilometre, a very long queue formed which lasted for hours due to a road accident which occurred shortly after 1pm. There were still three cars involvedas they remained three people injured: two men aged 37 and 54, and a woman aged 39, all taken to hospital (one in Arezzo and 2 in Montevarchi). Their conditions are medium severity. Rescue workers, firefighters, 118 paramedics and the motorway company intervened on site. The situation then returned to normal.