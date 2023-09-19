The president-elect in Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, filed an appeal in court this Monday (18), requesting the dismissal of the country’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and the removal of judge Orellana, involved in investigations against his party, the Semilla Movement.

Arévalo had already appealed last week for the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to leave her position, on the accusation that she and other members of the government were orchestrating a coup d’état against her future management, which is facing a series of investigations by the Public Ministry before the inauguration date, on January 14th of the next year.

“We resort to the law to defend our rights,” said the elected official, accompanied by hundreds of followers with Guatemalan flags in front of the Supreme Court headquarters, where he filed the appeal.

Arévalo also said that he asked the court “to nullify the Seventh Court’s investigative action” against his party, Semilla, which, according to him, is “a process carried out in collusion with prosecutors.”

At the end of August, Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Court suspended President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s Semilla party, following a request from the country’s Attorney General’s Office, which found irregularities in the formation of the party group.

According to authorities from the Public Ministry, one of the people listed on the document for the opening of the party said that his signature was forged. Furthermore, the complaint says that the names of 12 other deceased people were also on the paper.

As a result, a search and seizure operation was carried out on September 12th by the Electoral Process Operations Center (Cope) and at the Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala (TSE), where the voting ballots for the first round general elections are located, held on June 25th.

The operation, requested by Porras and authorized by judge Fredy Orellana, had as its main objective the review and opening of 160 ballot boxes containing citizens’ votes. During the action, prosecutors removed the ballots and, following the guidance of a TSE electoral director, conducted a new count of specific votes.

The search and seizure carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Cope generated a wave of criticism from the international community, including the United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS).