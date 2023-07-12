Nearly five years have passed since Aretha Franklin, queen of soul, owner of one of the most powerful voices and one of the most talented and watched careers in the world, passed away in Detroit, Michigan at age 76. Five years of absence, but also doubts about her legacy: the singer, despite being a recognized artist since her youth and amassing a fortune of 80 million dollars (about 72 million euros), never formalized the distribution of that legacy. She does not say that she did not make a will, but that she, indeed, did not formalize it. Because after her death, up to three different legacies were found. Now, after five years of legal struggle and two days of trial, the courts have recognized in just one hour of deliberation that the one that dates from 2014, found under the cushions of a sofa and that has four pages, is the valid one, and therefore they reject another from 2010.

Franklin had four children from (at least) three different relationships. After his death and, of course, because of the money, they were at odds. They are the second and fourth, Edward (66 years old) and Kecalf (53), who stand as winners of this fight, who have struggled to give this testament as the correct one. This one from 2014 was discovered written in a spiral notebook under some cushions in his house outside Detroit. Neither of them gave details about their rights, nor about their objects.

More information

Both the 2010 document —actually two, found in a locked cabinet— and the 2014 one are not formal. They are handwritten, with erasures, marginal notes and sometimes incomprehensible words. The singer passed away in 2018 and, almost a year later, these papers suddenly appeared, almost at the same time, supposedly by one of her nephews, who was looking for records at her house. None was signed by a witness or a third person. Much less by a notary.

In the two versions of the writings there are differences, although his four children would inherit his money and the rights that he generated thanks to the music, but they did not reach an agreement and two of them, Edward and Kecalf, decided to go to court to challenge them.

Page from one of the wills found in Aretha Franklin’s house. Ed White (AP)

The 2010 will, as reported by the AP agency, forced Kecalf and Edward “to take business lessons and obtain a certificate or a degree” in order to access the inheritance, something that, on the other hand, did not appear in that of 2014. In the latter it was said that his three sons would have the right in equal parts to receive the income for the royalties generated by his music. Her daughter Clarence suffers from mental illness and is in guardianship; Her three brothers have unanimously decided to support her financially.

In addition, those last wills of 2014 especially benefited Kecalf and his children: they would inherit Franklin’s mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, considered one of the richest cities in the entire United States. The house, when she died, was valued at just over a million dollars, but in these five years its value has risen enormously. Kecalf also received her cars: two Cadillacs, a Mercedes and a convertible Thunderbird.

His third son, Ted, a guitarist, assured at one of the moments of the trial —where there was coldness between the brothers— that he did not trust that will because his mother would have carried out such a procedure “in a legal and conventional way” together with a lawyer. In addition, he was betting on the 2010 one because it was more detailed and was signed by her on all her pages.

Franklin had three children, the two oldest when he was just 12 and 14 years old. Clarence is the eldest (now 68) and Edward the second. Both have had the last name Franklin since they were born, but it is unknown who or who are her father or father. They were raised by Aretha Franklin’s mother while she was trying to get her career off the ground. The third of her children in Ted White II, 59, the result of her first marriage to Ted White. The youngest is Kecalf, 53, who has also adopted the last name Franklin, born from her relationship with Ken Cunningham, one of her representatives, whom she did not marry. Between 1978 and 1982 she was married to Glynn Turman, with whom she maintained a cordial relationship until her death. Her last relationship was with Willie Wilkerson, a 75-year-old retired firefighter with whom she never married and whose courtship her children did not agree with.