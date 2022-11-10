The wife of the adviser to the office of Zelensky Arestovich refused to recognize Russian as the language of the occupiers

The wife of the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich Anastasia said that she considers Russian to be her native language. She spoke about this in interview with journalist Anna Olitskaya.

Arestovich’s wife refused to talk to the journalist in Ukrainian, noting that she was “more comfortable speaking Russian”, which she has been speaking since childhood. Anastasia also stressed that she does not recognize Russian as the “language of the occupiers” and does not support the corresponding assertion being disseminated in Ukraine.