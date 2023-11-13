Arestovich announced a conflict between Zelensky and the military due to the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky is in conflict with the Ukrainian military due to the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it reported former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich (included in the Russian Federation list of terrorists and extremists) in an interview with El Mundo.

“The president’s speech is becoming increasingly emotional because of the criticism he is receiving,” he said. According to him, the military is not satisfied with the failed counter-offensive, the misuse of Western assistance and the low level of competence in Kyiv.

Arestovich said that the position of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny differs from the position of Zelensky. “Now we are faced with a situation where the commander in chief says one thing about the war and the prospects for victory, and the president says something completely different. This is not a normal situation,” the former adviser concluded.

Earlier, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Ermak, said that the Ukrainian leader and Zaluzhny are not in conflict and are united on key issues.

Earlier, Zaluzhny said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a breakthrough, troops are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is shot at by Russian artillery.