Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president, admitted that a missile that landed on a nine-story residential building in Dnipro was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system.

A shell shot down by Ukrainian nationalists exploded after falling on the entrance of the building, as the politician announced on Saturday, January 14, during a broadcast on the Feygin Live YouTube channel.

Earlier that day, on January 14, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko announced damage to the country’s energy infrastructure facilities in five regions. We are talking about the Kharkiv, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

