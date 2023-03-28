The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will result in huge losses if the West does not supply Kyiv with long-range guns. This was stated by ex-adviser to the head of the presidential office Alexei Arestovich on the air of the LRT Television channel, an excerpt from the interview was published in his Telegram channel on March 27.

“A key element in the liberation of our territory is the supply of long-range weapons <...> If we have such weapons, we will be able to successfully attack with ground forces,” he said.

Otherwise, according to the ex-adviser, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will suffer serious losses. Arestovich added that at present there is no talk of long-range weapons supplies, but such a decision could be made at the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stressed that the upcoming counteroffensive would not be the last, so Kyiv would need help for the next one.

Earlier, on March 21, the German newspaper Bild wrote that Ukraine was preparing for offensive operations in Lugansk and Zaporozhye in order to cut off land communication with the Crimea for Russian forces. The publication noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May may begin to use Western weapons now supplied by NATO countries, including about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It follows from the article that Kyiv is considering two offensive scenarios – through Kherson and Crimea, or an advance towards the Sea of ​​u200bu200bAzov in order to cut off the land corridor to the peninsula.

A day earlier, Ukrainian army officer Valery Prozapas, in turn, said that due to a lack of forces and means, Kyiv could not carry out a serious offensive in the Donbass. According to him, the situation in the Donetsk direction has reached an operational dead end, in addition, the Russian army is putting constant pressure on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has achieved success in Soledar and Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.