Former adviser to Zelensky Arestovich said that Ukraine can repeat the “Korean scenario”

Former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Oleksiy Arestovich said that the country after the end of the conflict could repeat the “scenario of two Koreas.” His words leads Edition “Country”.

He predicted that the conflict in Ukraine might not end the way its citizens expect. According to Arestovich, Kyiv needs about 400,000 perfectly trained soldiers with NATO weapons to be successful. However, such capacities should not be expected in the coming year, he said.

“I decided to say this as the expectation of the Russian side. But the most unpleasant thing is that the West thinks the same way, and we are totally dependent on them,” Zelensky’s ex-adviser warned. He added that the West should create a South Korea with guarantees. At the same time, Arestovich expressed the opinion that with this option, Ukraine can get a lot of bonuses.

As a result of the Korean War of 1950-1953, a truce was concluded between the parties, and a four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone was created on the border of South and North Korea, drawn along the 38th parallel.

Russia rejects idea of ​​“Korean version”

Aleksey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Interaction with the Media, pointed out that Arestovich’s thoughts about a possible “Korean scenario” for Ukraine are a “political dream.” The senator noted that Ukraine will never be able to catch up with South Korea in terms of living standards and development.

He also pointed out that such a scenario is voiced by people who are looking for their place in the future system of power in Ukraine and “are trying to formulate at least some prospects.”

In January, Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, explained statements by Arestovich, who criticized Kyiv’s policies and allowed him to fail. “As a person who is prone to shocking, Arestovich makes statements that seem dissident, but draw attention to him, increase his personal rating. Naturally, these statements are associated with certain risks for him: you can play too much and incur some kind of repression, ”the political scientist said.

At the same time, analogies between Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula have been heard before. In particular, on January 8, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the republic Alexei Danilov spoke about Russia’s plans to complete the special operation using the “Korean scenario”. According to him, Moscow allows for a new “38th parallel”, as a result of which Ukraine will lose control over part of the territories. At the same time, he added that the representatives of Seoul, who agreed to such a scenario in 1953, subsequently regretted their decision. “They believe that a big mistake was made then, that they made concessions. Today they have problems,” the official said.

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru that he had not heard that such an option for resolving the conflict was being discussed in Russia. Acting Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union Kirill Logvinov also denied this scenario. He pointed out that “there are no contacts between representatives of Russia and the European Union on the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, not only in the context of the “Korean option”, but also in principle,” he stressed.

The course of the special operation

On February 6, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Denis Yaroslavsky admitted that the Russian army occupied more than a third of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He noted that the situation in the city remains tense. “The enemy is learning, the enemy is difficult. And there is no easy walk here,” the military man said. On February 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not surrender Artemivsk. Prior to this, adviser to the head of Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kyiv was paying a very high price for holding the city, and refused to name the exact number of losses.

Earlier, a fighter of the private military company (PMC) Wagner said that heavy urban battles were taking place for the southern quarters of Artemovsk, into which Kyiv throws more and more units, replenishing losses due to mobilized Ukrainians.

On February 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during the day, Russian missile forces and artillery defeated 98 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 135 districts. Also, units of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Dvurechnaya, Kharkov region, destroyed a US-made AN / TPQ-36 counter-battery radar, and near the village of Veliky Burluk, a multi-channel radar for guidance of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.