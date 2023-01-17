Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Arestovich wrote a letter of resignation

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote a letter of resignation, he published a photo of the paper with the corresponding appeal on Facebook (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“I wrote a letter of resignation. I want to show an example of civilized behavior: a fundamental mistake, which means resign, ”the publication on Arestovich’s page says.

On January 15, he stated that the tragedy with victims in the Dnieper was provoked by the work of Ukrainian air defense systems. “A missile flying over the Dnieper was shot down. It exploded when it fell on the entrance, ”he said then.

Related materials:

Then, after an uproar among Ukrainian politicians, Arestovich explained his statement with fatigue. He soon issued a public apology for his words.

Arestovich already left the post of adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, in January 2022. Then it was associated with criticism Zelensky for bureaucracy.