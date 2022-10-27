Arestovich said that the situation near Kherson is changing in an unpleasant direction for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation that can currently be observed near Kherson is changing in an unpleasant direction for Kyiv, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said at YouTube-channel of journalist Mark Feigin (entered in the register of media-foreign agents).

As the politician specified, the Russian army additionally deployed about six battalion tactical groups to this direction.

Now we are moving to the Kherson direction: there the situation is changing in an unpleasant way for us Alexey Arestovich Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Arestovich added that there are about 30 similar groups on site. The enemy forces are huge and it will be very difficult to defeat them, he pointed out.

In total, there are already under 30 or over 30 of them. This is a huge military force, which will be very, very difficult to grind just like that. Alexey Arestovich Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Kherson direction

The deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, denied that Kyiv was preparing for a large-scale offensive, saying that there was none yet.

So far, we do not see signs of a large-scale counter-offensive on the Kherson region. There are individual attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped. Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

On October 19, he reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had gone on the offensive. War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny also spoke about the movement of the Ukrainian military near Kherson.

On October 23, it became known that all attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction were repulsed. Stremousov explained that now almost the whole world is already openly fighting against Russia, but everything will end with the victory of Moscow.

It’s no secret to anyone that almost the entire “civilized” world – this is the current 4th Reich – is already openly fighting against Russia Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

Movement of residents

On October 22, the regional administration called on all citizens and civil officials to leave the city and cross to the left bank. The corresponding decision was made due to the tense situation at the front, the high danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks.

Related materials:

Acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo announced that about 50-60 thousand residents will be transported to the left bank of the Dnieper and other Russian regions.

The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive. The Russian Federation has formed a military group to repel this offensive. The battlefield of this confrontation can be our land, peaceful cities and villages of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo Acting Governor of Kherson Region

He warned of the danger of flooding the territories due to the planned destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as well as the discharge of water from power plants along the Dnieper.

Related materials:

They promised to recapture three regions

At the same time, Stremousov promised not to surrender the Kherson region to the Ukrainian military. He noted that the situation on the line of contact in the region remains stable, stressing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance to break through the defense.

The politician believes that the Russian military can recapture three more regions from Kyiv. The official recalled the importance of removing the regions from the control of the Ukrainian authorities.

In the near future, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk regions will be liberated Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the ratification of the treaty and signed federal constitutional laws on the entry of new entities into the country. On the same day, he appointed the heads of the four regions. Denis Pushilin has been appointed head of the DPR, and Leonid Pasechnik has been appointed head of the LPR. Volodymyr Saldo will lead the Kherson region, and Evgeny Balitsky will manage the Zaporozhye region.