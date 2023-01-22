Former adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office Arestovich said there was a high risk of Kyiv’s defeat

Former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Kyiv would not be able to win in the conflict with Russia. With this opinion, he spoke in an interview published on his website. Youtube-channel.

Possibility of defeat

Arestovich stressed that he is a former adviser to Zelensky’s office, so now he has the right to say whatever he wants. He also allowed the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the conflict with Russia.

If everyone thinks that we are guaranteed to win the war, then from the 14th it has already ceased to be like that Alexey Arestovich ex-Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The helicopter crash in Brovary occurred on Wednesday morning, January 18. The aircraft crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings, causing a fire. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash. Among them are the head of the department Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, the state secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovich and the deputy head of the Patronage Service Tatyana Shutyak.

The politician called on the Zelensky government to heed the statements of Polish President Andrzej Duda at the International Forum in Davos about the possibility of the imminent disappearance of Ukraine. He also called the coming months decisive for the country and recalled the plane crash in Brovary. “Don’t you think that we are in a story that we are no longer spinning?” – Arestovich emphasized. In his opinion, “the situation in Ukraine is now controlled by other countries.” At the same time, Arestovich considers the country invincible until officials and politicians begin to “squabble with each other.”

missed chance

The official also said that the Ukrainian authorities had lost not only the chance to win in the military conflict with Russia, but also the internal political one. In particular, Kyiv has lost the opportunity to receive full-fledged and timely military support from Western countries, so now the entire Ukrainian people will “lie down”.

We are inside a plot that has kept us losing for 450 years in a row. The whole history of Ukraine is about superheroic efforts on the battlefield, and then it killed us. It will take an extraordinary leap from us to get out of this plot. Alexey Arestovich ex-Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

In addition, the current situation in the war zone is different from the beginning of the Russian special operation, when Ukrainian soldiers “placed every projectile on the target”, and now they “sank to the lower plot, where our shortcomings are triggered.”

Arestovich’s resignation

On January 17, Arestovich announced his resignation from the post of adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine. “I want to set an example of civilized behavior: a fundamental mistake, then resign,” he explained.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada began collecting signatures for the resignation of an official after his statement that the cause of the destruction of a residential multi-storey building in the Dnieper was the work of the Ukrainian air defense system. “A missile flying over the Dnieper was shot down. It exploded when it fell on the entrance,” Arestovich said on January 15.

The day before, on January 14, a high-rise building partially collapsed in the Dnieper as a result of an explosion. Ukrainian authorities reported that a rocket had hit the house. The head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, said that nine people were killed and 64 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

Russia’s position

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with workers at the Obukhov plant, which is part of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, announced the inevitability of Moscow’s victory in the conflict with Kyiv. In his opinion, the Russian people deserve such a result, because they have gone through many trials.

In terms of achieving a concrete result and the victory that is inevitable, there are a few things that have not gone away. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the Russian leader, the country’s victory is based on “the unity and cohesion of the people, the courage and heroism of the fighters in the framework of the special operation in Ukraine and on the front line.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that all the previous goals of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO) remain relevant. Among them is the liberation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics within the borders of 2014.