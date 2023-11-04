Arestovich admitted to lying to Ukrainians about a quick victory over Russia for the sake of survival

Former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) admitted that he lied to the Ukrainians that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) would be able to win a quick victory over Russia. He explained in his Telegram-channel that such an illusion was needed to survive.

“A significant share of responsibility for the faith of an ordinary citizen in our quick and beautiful victory lies with me personally. But I don’t run away from this responsibility. I created an illusion at that time so that we would survive. Today I am destroying it so that we can survive,” Arestovich wrote.

The former adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president added that after another year of Kyiv’s “successful” policy, the country may forever forget about NATO membership.

“We will only talk about some “… guarantees without entry.” And in another year, even this will not happen. There will be another Minsk agreement – under a new name,” Alexey Arestovich promised.

Earlier, the Security Council of Ukraine announced problems between Arestovich and the Security and Defense Service of the Republic (SBU). “I don’t know why he got scared and started flapping his wings. The SBU must work through all this very carefully,” said the head of the department, Alexey Danilov.