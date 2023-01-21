Former adviser to Zelensky’s office Arestovich warned of a high risk of defeat for Ukraine

Former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Oleksiy Arestovich admitted the defeat of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. He warned about the risk of such a scenario developing at his Youtube-channel.

“I am an unofficial person already, I can say what I want. If everyone thinks that we are guaranteed to win the war, then from the 14th it has ceased to be like that, ”he said.