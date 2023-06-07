Silvano Danzi’s pupil improves again and approaches the Italian record by detaching the ticket for Budapest. A step back from the Italian weightlifters after the Golden Gala and from Stecchi in the auction

Pietro Arese’s success in the 1500m of the Bydgoszcz memorial is today’s best news of the blue athletics. In the meeting named after the Polish sprinter Irena Szewinska, the 23-year-old financier, student of Silvano Danzi, improves again after a week, going down from 3’34″37 to 3’33″56, ever closer to the Italian record set by Gennaro Di Napoli (3 ’32”78). The new time trial is worth the direct pass for the World Cup in Budapest.

Mentality — For the Piedmontese an impeccable race, with a soft start in the center of the group, progressive recovery towards the leading positions and passage to the bell in second position (2’38) to then attack 250 meters from the end, overtaking the Serbian Bibic. The final straight is adrenaline and control, up to signing the new record of the meeting. “Mentality, this is the characteristic that I recognize myself today – Arese’s words – I am already looking ahead and I am only 6 cents away from the Olympic minimum for Paris that can be obtained from July. With the coach we said to each other that, in quotation marks, ‘everyone is good at setting times’, but doing them by winning a Gold stage which is half a step below the Diamond League is really important. It’s not the result, but the feeling. And today I’m excited about it so much. If you ask me about the Italian record, I’ll answer without hiding: that’s the aim of the lap time, now there are only eight tenths left”. See also After leaving Paris Saint-Germain .. Neymar determines his future destination and reveals the reason for his choice

The other results — In weight, after the triumph of the Golden Gala in Florence, Leonardo Fabbri finished 4th with 21.18, four centimeters better than the European indoor champion Zane Weir, fifth with 21.14. Exceptional on 22.22 which delivers the success to New Zealander Tom Walsh. Among the other blues in the race, Dalia Kaddari is fourth in the 200 meters with 23″16 (+0.8) in front of the 22″23 of the British Daryll Neita. Bad day for the pole vaulter Claudio Stecchi who exceeds 5.42 but then leaves the race with three errors at 5.62 (eighth), thanks to the strong headwind that blew on the platform. Chris Nielsen (USA) excels with 5.92. In the other races, 19″95 by the American Erriyon Knighton in the 200m (+0.7), 12″41 by compatriot Alaysha Johnson in the 100m hurdles and 78.79 by Brooke Andersen (USA) in the hammer.

Jacobs on the list — Meanwhile, the list of starters in the Diamond League 100 scheduled for Friday has finally been published from Paris. Among the 8 protagonists, at the moment, there is also Marcell Jacobs, confirmed alongside Noah Lyles, Ferdinand Omanyala, Letsile Tebogo, Yohan Blake, Ronnie Baker, Benjamin Azamati and Mouhamadou Fall. See also Ferrari 488 Pista, accident in Poland: now it's a wreck | FormulaPassion.it

June 6, 2023 (change June 6, 2023 | 21:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Arese #splendid #world #pass #Fabbri #4th #weight