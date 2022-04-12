There S1 Project evolves, with a Speedster version that completes the fascinating and above all performing creation by Ares Design. The Motor Valley company has in fact added a Targa version to its Spyder which will begin deliveries in 2023 with a very limited number of units, only 24 units. All fully customizable with a specific program from which the customer can draw to satisfy all his wishes. Ares Modena’s new supercar uses a centrally mounted 6.2-liter V8 engine with unspecified maximum horsepower that should exceed 700 hpcombined with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The bodywork is entirely made of carbon fiber with aluminum frame borrowed from the Corvette C8 and measures 4,684 mm in length, 2,009 mm in width and 1,214 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,722 mm. The Ares S1 Project Speedster is equipped with custom alloy wheels that have 20 ”at the front and 21” at the rear, shod with mixed tires (275/30 ZR20 front and 345/25 ZR21 rear). Adaptive suspension is Magnetic Ride Control. Compared to the Spyder version we find some stylistic differences such as the windshield, and the new lower air intakes on the front. Also at the front you can see the horizontal development optical groups with full LED headlights with cross motif while above the daytime running lights with a slim design there are integrated direction indicators.

Inside, the highlight is the three-screen layout with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen for infotainment and another screen on the passenger side. Several elements both outside and inside the passenger compartment that recall the Chevrolet Corvette C8 (without forgetting the engine). The passenger compartment upholstery in Nappa leather and Pienofiore are combined with Alcantara and the abundant use of visible carbon fiber. However, no information was provided by Ares Modena regarding the unit price of the S1 Project Speedster.