Woe betide you if you call it a vehicle manufacturer. Workshop? Almost acceptable definition. “Luxury boutique producing luxury vehicles“: the perfect name for Ares Modena is undoubtedly this. And it was one of the two co-founders of the company, Waleed, who gave it Al Ghafarion the occasion of the celebration of the partnership with Lalique, a renowned French glassware manufacturer, from which the new Ares Wami Lalique Spyder was born, which we had the opportunity to test in recent weeks on the hilly streets of Castelvetro, in the province of Modena.

Luxury and exclusivity

Ares Modena’s objective is as clear as ambitious: “satisfying the innate human desire for individuality”. Translated: create unique and exclusive cars that are able to satisfy (to the greatest extent possible) every single request from every single customer. So that each of them can boast that he and only he owns that car, made in that way and customized in that way. That talking about “cars” specifically can also be considered a mistake: having said that Ares Modena works in different four-wheel segments, in fact ranging from hypercars to grand tourers via off-road vehicles, its activity also extends to the world of two-wheelers. wheels, in particular motorcycles, scooters and even “electric urban mobility solutions”, scooters so to speak.

Performance? They are not a priority

Luxury, design, style, colours, materials: all elements enhanced to the maximum power by Ares Modena. Which he admits without too many turns of phrase: “The performances they are not our focus“. And in fact, the work of this luxury vehicle boutique focuses precisely on the uniqueness of its creations, rather than on the performance that its products are able to offer. Also because, if we talk about performance, the location of Ares Modena from this point of view could be a double-edged sword: finding yourself in the heart of MotorValley it means being surrounded by icons such as Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Ducati, who have made performance, power and speed one of their main trademarks.

“Invincible”, like the luxury of Ares Modena

But being in the center of the Motor Valley is anything but a disadvantage for Ares Modena, which can actually exploit the synergies with its neighbors mentioned above to carry forward the development of certain values ​​and certain skills. It is no coincidence that Ares Modena chose to insert the word “Modena” in its name: enhancing the location of its headquarters in this case is synonymous with excellence. In fact, we could have risked even more. “I would have included the entire Motor Valley wording in the company name”, confesses Fabio Bernardinello, Head of Quality & Performance of Ares Modena. A symptom of ambition, of the desire to grow further and become increasingly important. Also because it was combined with “Ares”, who in Greek mythology was the son of Zeus as well as the god of war, translated into everyday jargon “be invincible“, explains Al Ghafari. Invincible yes, but always in the name of uniqueness, exclusivity, of being like no one else. To be, in two words, Ares Modena.