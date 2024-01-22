The winter season is about to come into full swing, and Ares Modena is preparing to welcome it with the reopening of the St. Moritz studio. This was announced by the Modena atelier itself, which decided to rearrange its prestigious Swiss studio which was inaugurated in 2020. Ares Modena places great trust in this studio, so much so as to define it “a point of reference in bespoke automotive design as well as a dispay window to present the company's creations”.

Two jewels above all

And speaking of this last aspect, the Modena-based manufacturer has made it known that this year the iconic Defender Hardtop 4×4, “modern reinterpretation of a timeless classic”. But not only obviously: it will be joined by the new and special one Wami Lalique Spyder, an open-air roadster inspired by the sports cars of the 1950s born from the collaboration between Ares Modena and the French glassware Lalique (and which we had the opportunity to test recently). The latter, Ares Modena reports, will be presented in the brand new Lalique corner, “emblem of craftsmanship and elegance”.