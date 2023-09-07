The new Ares Modena S1 is a reality. The Italian manufacturer specializing in luxury supercars has unveiled its new creation, which “it blends the style and performance of iconic Le Mans hypercars with the levels of luxury and comfort, open or closed body, of a Gran Turismo“. It is in all respects the first production hypercar by Ares Modena, designed and developed entirely by the brand’s Centro Stile in the Emilia province.

The design

In terms of exterior design and cabin configuration, the new S1 stands out for its low driving position, forward cab, wraparound windscreen, high exhaust, active aerodynamics and raised wheel arches. It is available in two versions, Gullwing and Speedster convertible: the basis of the project is the Corvette C8, which has been completely redesigned and refined through a series of extensive aerodynamic tests and computational fluid dynamics studies. The aesthetic overview is completed by the distinctive exhaust and rear spoiler, and the gull-wing doors.

The cockpit

As for the interior, are made with Italian Pieno Fiore leather, Alcantara and carbon fiber, finished with the best quilted leather, and feature contrasting stitching that enhances their shapes and design. From a technological point of view, the presence of a 9.5″ HMI interface which constitutes the central console system: at the disposal of the driver there is an 8″ digital display that replaces the conventional dials, while the passenger can enjoy a personal 9″ screen on which he can view driving data and check the multimedia system, as well as climate control functions.

Engine and performance

On both versions of the new S1, the task of pushing this hypercar belongs to a 6.2-litre mid-mounted V8 engine naturally aspirated 600 HP and 638 Nm of torque, which sends power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a limited slip differential: the performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which can be consumed in 3 seconds flat, and a top speed of 296 km/h. There mechanical overview This car is completed by double wishbone suspension, forged aluminum axles and front and rear adaptive Magnetic Ride Control.

How Ares S1 was born

“The S1 represents the non plus ultra in terms of performance and craftsmanship, marking a milestone of enormous importance in the history of Ares Modena, as the brand’s first production hypercar – explained Dany Bahar, Co-Founder and CEO of Ares Modena – Fusing the performance and style of hypercars with the functionality of a Gran Turismo, the S1 project re-proposes the characteristics and stylistic elements of the endurance racing icons of the past, combining them with cutting-edge technologies for a unique and dynamic driving experience”.