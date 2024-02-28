A new Ares Modena creation is preparing to take its first steps on the road. Let's talk about the new one Defender V8 Convertible, a jewel on wheels as can easily be deduced from the name, takes inspiration from the British off-road vehicle. Specifically, the SUV in question was completely redesigned by the Style Center of the Modena company. “With the Defender V8 Convertible, we wanted to create a driving experience that is both thrilling and immersive – explained Dany Bahar, founder of Ares Modena – The interior plays a vital role in this vision and we are extremely proud of the work our team has done in creating a vehicle that superbly combines style, comfort and safety.”

Exclusive exteriors

Starting from the external design, the main changes made by Ares Modena start from the elimination of some superfluous elements on one side and the insertion of new carbon fiber and aluminum panels integrated into the front and rear of the bodywork as well as around the fenders on the other. Not only that: the optical signature it consists of powerful LED lights, with the front headlights that have been positioned in a monobloc carbon fiber front, while the rear lights boast a truly exclusive ring design.

Customizable interiors

Inside the passenger compartment the sessions completely customizable, also in this case the result of an elaborate design by the Ares Style Center starting from scratch, and equipped with a set of built-in seat belts. The passenger compartment can boast a refined leather and carbon fiber covering, it extends to every part of the driving environment, from the instrument panel to the rear seats, and features a carbon fiber steering wheel made and handcrafted and the new infotainment system that guarantees extremely intuitive technical functions. In terms of customizationeach customer can choose between 20 colors of leather, 45 colors of Alcantara and 27 embroidery possibilities.

Top performance

Final gloss on the high performance, guaranteed by the presence of the new engine 5.3 liter V8 aimed at releasing 355 HP of overall power and delivering 519 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission is AWD with low-speed gears and consists of a 6-speed automatic gearbox. To complete this mechanical overview there are coil springs with electronically adjustable shock absorbers, brake calipers and larger slotted discs that guarantee effective braking power, and the 18″ alloy wheels designed by Ares Modena combined with robust Cooper Discoverer tyres.