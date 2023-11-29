Ares Coupé, the Phantom loses two doors | Formulapassion

Take a “simple” Rolls-Royce Phantom and with the help of skilled craftsmen transform it into a two-door coupé tailored to your needs. And if you’re still not happy, never mind, because it can’t get any better than this. After all, you are in front of the Ares Coupè for Rolls-Royce Phantom, a true jewel on wheels created by Ares Modena, an independent body shop based in Bologna, Dubai, Kitzbühel, Marbella, Modena, St. Moritz and Zurich, whose specialty is to make wonderful cars more beautiful right from birth. It’s not easy. Obviously. As for the Phantom, while maintaining the original proportions, the design team reduced them to create a new dynamic shape, available in two colours: the timeless elegance of black or the immaculate purity of white. To further elevate the design, both options feature a distinctive touch: the front hood and windshield frame have been crafted in an exclusive rose gold color – an attention to detail to make each vehicle a unique expression of luxury.

To best support the performance of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ares Modena opted for 24-inch wheels, with 10-inch thick forged rims to best support the rear-wheel drive of the 2.6-ton sedan. The result is a harmonious fusion of advanced technology, unrivaled quality and expert craftsmanship, making the car a symbol of automotive excellence.

Interior

Inside, Ares specialists have meticulously created a triumph of fine materials and artisanal finishes. The transformation into a two-door model required a complete redesign of the interior, seamlessly integrating new panels and seats, while maintaining the original base for unparalleled passenger comfort. Every detail is meticulously taken care of, a truly tailor-made experience.

Craftsmanship

The work includes carbon fiber exterior panels, a unique two-tone paint job, carbon fiber side skirts and redesigned front doors. The interior features large portions covered in diamond-textured embossed leather, while from the redesigned antenna to the reclining front seats and Ares-redesigned interior, every detail can be customized, reflecting the owner’s taste and preferences.

Performance

Under the new bodywork, the car maintains the performance of the original Phantom. With a powerful 6.75 liter twin-turbo V12 engine, this automotive masterpiece generates 563 HP and 900 Nm of torque: combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, driving pleasure is guaranteed.