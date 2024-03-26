Arera, Basseghini: “The era of the protected regime ends on July 1st. Here are all the news”

Important news is coming soon cost of electricity bills. The announcement was made by the president of Arera. “Protection – says Stefano Basseghini to Il Corriere della Sera – allowed us to have a balancing of the mechanism of choice and to offer a efficient price, which has always guaranteed a benchmark. The day after tomorrow, March 28, Arera will communicate the electricity bill rates for the Greater protection relating to the second quarter. It will be the last tariff update of the Authority led by Stefano Besseghini since 2018: the era of the protected regime ends on July 1st of electricity.

“For the second quarter – explains Basseghini to Il Corriere – I expect rates falling. Both because there is a reduction in gas prices, to which electricity is somehow linked, and because the second quarter has lower consumption. The trend for the rest of the year is quite stable, also for gas, thanks to the mild winter and the still full stocks. The vulnerability protection service will last forever with rates established monthly by Arera. Customers from July 1st will still be provided by the Tutela operatorsthen they will be assigned by auctions which will take place at the beginning of 2025 and which will take contact center workers into account. For this period of time, from the end of the protection to the assignment of the auctions, an agreement will be made reflection on the marketing component“.