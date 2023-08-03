Arequipa is a party. Shortly after the anniversary of the White Cityseveral promoters announced around six concerts for next August 14. The offer is varied: that day there will be simultaneous events with international, national and local singers.

Corazón Serrano will be serenading Arequipa. Photo: Instagram / Serrano Heart

Arequipa Anniversary: ​​what concerts will be held this 2023?

According to several promoters, there are four confirmed concerts with data from their venue and ticket prices. Two others have not yet reported the location where their musical show will take place.

Concerts with confirmed venue:

Concert by Sebastián Yatra, Agua Marina, Raúl Romero and Erick Elera

Concert by Harmony 10, Corazón Serrano, El Encanto de Corazón, Los Puntos and Papillón

Concert by Yarita Lizeth, Claveles de la Cumbia, Cliver and his International Group Corali, Única Trópical and Agrupación Lérida

Arequipa Municipality Serenade: Rosita Vento, Los Vivanco and Arequipa Show, Somos Mollendo and X Dinero.

Concerts in progress:

Concert by Cómplices de la Cumbia, Edgar Guevara, Los Imbitables and Barruko together with Los Inquietos

Flor Pileña, Russkaya, Edson Morales, Sonia Morales, Marisol Cavero, Rosita de Espinar and Los Pukas.

Where will the concert by Sebastián Yatra, Agua Marina, Raúl Romero and Erick Elera be?

The presentation of Sebastián Yatra, Agua Marina, Raúl Romero and Erick Elera will be at the Jardín de la Cerveza on August 14. The cost of tickets ranges from S/180 to S/550.

Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Vives in Arequipa. Photo: Teleticket

Where will the concert of Armonía 10, Corazón Serrano, Los Puntos and Papillón take place?

The show of Armonía 10, Corazón Serrano, El Encanto de Corazón, Los Puntos and Papillón will be at the Arturo Díaz Huertas stadium, district of Cerro Colorado, on August 14. The cost of tickets ranges from S/140 to S/42.50.

Serrano heart in concert. Photo: Antonio Melgarejo/The Republic

Where will be the concert of Yarita Lizeth, Claveles de la Cumbia, Cliver and his International Group?

The concert by Yarita Lizeth, Claveles de la Cumbia, Cliver and his International Group will be at the Villa Olímpica stadium, Socabaya district, on August 14.

Yarita Lizeth will be in Arequipa. Photo: Yarita Lizeth/Facebook

Where will the concert be Somos Mollendo, X Dinero, Rosita Vento, among others?

The serenade organized by the Municipal Company of Cultural Events (Emecsa) will be on Avenida La Marina and the entrance will be GRATUITOUS.

Schedule of activities, corsos and festivals for the anniversary of Arequipa

In the month of August the city of Arequipa celebrates. That is why the Provincial Municipality of Arequipa announced a full schedule of activities to celebrate the 483rd anniversary of the ‘White City’. The list is made up of important festivals such as the Fiesta de la Chicha, Festival de Tunas, among others.