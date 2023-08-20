He mayor of the district of Socabaya, Juan Roberto Muñoz Pinto, was booed by those attending the concert given by the singer Yarita Lizeth, on August 15 for the 483rd anniversary of the city of Arequipa.

The event was held at the Olympic Village Stadium of the district of socabaya with a large audience. At one point in the event, the mayor took the stage, accompanied and improvised some steps with the singer for about 10 minutes. The artist asked her for a few words and they handed over a microphone to the authority and at that moment the booing of the audience began.

They shouted “Get out!”, “Get out, scoundrel!” accompanied by whistles. “Happy Arequipa day. Thank you very much Yarita. Socabaya opens the doors to Yarita Lizeth ”, he tried to pronounce against the assistants.

For her part, the singer thanked them for being able to perform the concert because they were not allowed in other parts.

black past

The burgomaster is questioned from the beginning of his management by the placement of a jacuzzi in the toilets of his office. He even put on a hot tub and even a jogging machine “for the private benefit of the owner of the entity.”

This was detected on January 27 by the Comptroller. In this case, the Public Ministry opened a preliminary investigation.

Days later, the control entity also observed the management of Roberto Muñoz, for having staff in the commune without a current contract.

Clue

By Jacuzzi. The Public Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Corruption Crimes asked the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Corruption of Officials to investigate the case. The alleged crimes of fraudulent embezzlement by appropriation and embezzlement are presumed.

