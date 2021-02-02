The pandemic caused several musical groups to suspend their rehearsals and face-to-face performances. One of the affected organizations is Suyay Arick, what does it mean winning hope in Quechua. The ensemble specializes in Latin American music.

This Arequipa group is made up of seven young who seek to revalue musical culture through their creations. Suyay Arick’s representative, Mercely Quicaña Huamani, explained that the pandemic affected the development of the musical group. This is because they could not meet to practice or coordinate the presentations.

Quicaña argued that they had to reinvent themselves and use technology in order not to abandon their musical tastes. Given this, they programmed virtual meetings and progressively they adapted to them. One of the challenges was to make a presentation in virtual format held during the second week of January.

Currently, Suyay Arick is one of the groups invited to a virtual musical meeting organized by the Municipality of Arequipa. Through social networks, they have managed to make a space for themselves and receive virtual greetings from different regions of the country.

Finally, Mercely Quicaña points out that the artistic and musical field was seriously affected by the pandemic. However, he mentions that health should be prioritized and the number of infections controlled. “It is affecting us, but we are hopeful that this will happen soon,” he says.