At the mercy of the bandits the owner of a car showroom. It is the third assault of the gang after those of Alassio and Albenga

Genoa – Attacked, bound, threatened with being savagely beaten and finally robbed of everything they had in the safe. A booty that between money and jewels amounts to more than thirty thousand euros. It was a nightmare for the owner of a luxury car dealership in the West and his family.