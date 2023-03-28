Arenzano – A site dating back to Roman times which encloses a furnace made up of bricks. The find, very important, could be worth a lot for Arenzano and for the Ponente. Not only from a historical point of view. And the credit, it seems almost a joke, is a queue in front of the toll booth where motorists were waiting to enter the A10.

Among them was an employee of Piaggio Aero Industries local history buff: John Baptist Damonte. “I had been waiting for about ten minutes to get onto the motorway – she says – when my eye fell on the road to the construction site that the workers who were building villas in the area that we have always called Fornaci had opened”.

A detail of the area where the remains of the ancient Roman furnace were found in Arenzano (photo Bocchino taken from Genova Today)

Damonte, 57, was impressed by what he had seen. In particular from that brown color of a segment of the ground cleared of thick vegetation. And he came back after a few days. «I wanted to remove the doubt that there could be something important under the ground – he continues – I found some clay tiles. So I phoned my archeology graduate friend to share that moment.”

Lucia Ferrarimunicipal councilor of Arenzano (it was she who formalized the discovery in the municipal council of the other evening, ed) and member of the Institute of History of Culture of Genoa, rushed and had the same sensations: «When I went I thought it was a late medieval site, but as soon as I entered that field I had the sensation of being faced with a great discovery from an archaeological point of view. In Roman times they rose through the tegoloni (unmistakable brick roofing slabs, ed). And the presence of fired and vitrified material testified that they were made on site. So I asked the Superintendency to intervene».

In the 1960s the hypothesis that some structure dating back to Roman times could be hidden in these parts was formulated by Professor Tiziano Mannoni, after the discovery of large tiles in the Terralba area. At the time it had happened on the opposite side, on the occasion of the inspections to carry out the “Preparatory Studies for the Territorial Landscape Coordination Plan…”. Since then, however, nothing has been found.



A detail of the archaeological finds (photo Bocchino taken from Genova Today)

To eliminate the remaining doubts in the Furnaces area – the name given to the area because there was actually a furnace at the beginning of the twentieth century – the area official from the Superintendency arrived, Nadia Campana. The site managers were contacted and they were protection and research measures are in place. The client company – despite the work in progress – has given ample availability, leaving the area in the hands of Aran Projectsone company expert in archaeological excavations, architectural restoration and museum installations. And the preliminary verification and reclamation program has started.

For now, the Municipality is watching, but is ready to exploit all the good that could come from the discovery on the road that leads to the village of Terralba sul Tul. «We have been aware of the site for more than a month – explains the mayor Francesco Silvestrini (Counselor Ferrari immediately notified the mayor, ed) – but to prevent anyone from going to look around we remained silent. On Monday evening we gave the official communication to the city council, also because the rumor was circulating by now. It amuses me that it was a queue that brought this site back and I’m curious to understand what will happen. It could be an added value for Arenzano and for the Ponente, but let’s wait for the scholars to say it»».

(Maria Mantero collaborated)