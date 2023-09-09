Genoa – Forest fire on the heights of Arenzano, near via Pecorara. The alarm went off around 10pm, with the flames affecting one portion of the forest where there are no houses.

iv intervened on the spotfire brigade with two squadsthat of Multedo and another of Varazze, with the help of the volunteers of the forest firefighting of Arenzano and Cogoleto.

The area of ​​the woods affected by the fire is limited, and the situation seems to be under control at the moment. According to firefighters, the blaze should be extinguished by tonight.