I should have stayed awake. On Sunday I went to sleep after 3:30 in the morning, shortly after the creators of HacksLucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, won the Emmy for best comedy script. I told myself, in a display of clairvoyance, that from there the gala was going to go downhill, and that I should rest. When I woke up, four hours later, I confirmed my mistake. Arg. I should have stayed awake to attend live the surprising victory of Hacks as the best comedy. Surprising because everyone – the one with the broken clairvoyance is only me – believed that The bear The legal, if not lawful, trick of presenting itself as a comedy was going to work out well, not because it deserved it. Comedy is what it is about comedy, we had enough with seeing Jeremy Allen White take home an Emmy for best comedy actor that should have had Larry David’s name engraved on it since his series ended last April, as a way of thanking him for his services over the past 24 years.

Television is leaving us with our asses twisted lately, even those of us who have been working on it for years, what can I say about the data from The Revolt At this stage of the game, in a sector where even those who think they know something know that nobody knows anything, it is good that the facts show us the truth from time to time.

While I celebrate the triumph of Hacks and The RevoltI remember a dialogue of Douglas is cancelled (Skyshowtime), Steven Moffat’s latest magnum opus. “The crew and I are a bunch of feminists,” a comedy writer tells Madeline, the show’s co-host, in a flashbackwhen she was just a candidate for the position. “Are there any women on your team?” “None. Too bad, we are thirsty for women. Although in a way, comedy writers are the women of the television industry.” “Aren’t women ‘the women of the television industry’?” This last rhetorical question from Madeline could have been said by Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky or any woman who aspires to have a preeminent role in the prime time access in Spain. It seems that comedy scriptwriters are the wives of women on TV. I really can’t wait for that to change.