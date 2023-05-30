As the world undergoes changes and catastrophes that paint an extinction closer and closer due to lack of resources. Searching for potentially habitable worlds is not such a far-fetched idea. Science has a hypothesis that cannot be refuted as most believe that life must exist somewhere else in the universe.

Based on this, a group of astronomers from the University of Florida set out to search for potentially habitable planets in our galaxy “The Milky Way” and they detected that at least a third of them could present the sufficient conditions to host life.

The study was carried out with the data obtained by the telescope NASA’s Kleper a considerate instrument “exoplanet hunter” for the number of these worlds that he managed to discover up to 2018, as well as data from the Gaig space probe of the European Space Agency.

The study is focused on analyzing the number of planets similar to ours within a Solar System that is at an ideal distance from its star that allows them to harbor liquid water and life.

The result obtained by the researchers of the University of Florida obtained that at least two thirds of the planets of the Milky Way are dead or do not concentrate conditions to host life. However, a third “hundreds of millions” present potential conditions to be habitable.

According to a publication by the Spanish media El Independiente, our Sun is considered a rarity in the galaxy, since most of the identified stars have smaller masses than our star, which means that the planets have orbits very close to their own. star and in turn within the same extreme natural conditions.

Sarah Ballard Professor of Astronomy at the University of Florida and Sheila Segear doctoral student, the main authors of the study point out that their research has focused on analyzing stars that may have small worlds with the conditions to host liquid water and therefore be habitable.

For their analysis, the authors used the distance of these planets from their star as a fundamental point, since as with Mercury and the Sun, this tends to have a more oval orbit that can subject the planet to a process known as tidal heating.

“Since a third of the planets in this small sample had orbits smooth enough to potentially harbor liquid water, that probably means the Milky Way has hundreds of millions of promising targets to search for signs of life outside our solar system.” concludes the investigation.