The biggest problem currently plaguing our society (apart from the nitrogen crisis, inflation, the threat of a third world war, Dutch-speaking people who speak English unnecessarily, English-speaking people who speak too little Dutch, TikTok and the price of pine nuts) is the phenomenon where people categorically refuse to move one lane to the right. The only question is: aren't we as humans too much of a herd animal to really do anything about it?

The smart answer you gave to your mother when she asked the rhetorical question 'if someone else jumps into the ditch, will you do it too?', actually says it all. Naturally you dive after it. There must be something to be found in that ditch, and you don't want to be the only one standing dry on the shore. So if one car unnecessarily hangs to the left on the highway, you can be sure that enough cars will hang behind it again.

The blame lies with the minority

A study by the University of Leeds from a while ago showed that it only takes 5 percent of a group to get the other 95 percent moving, with the majority of people not even noticing that they are being directed. . They just follow the rest of the herd and don't bother to think for themselves. So if you consider yourself a leader, move to the right.

You often see it happen on highways with more than two lanes. One person – the instigator – unnecessarily drives in the second lane and the second car behind it follows neatly. The driver himself does not think that it is a good idea to move a lane to the right, and so suddenly two cars are driving unnecessarily on the left. The third joins, the fourth joins, and so a herd of left-wingers is created.

And so the highway is blocked

It never takes long before one of these herd animals decides to overtake, but preferably with a speed difference of 2 km/h. This wouldn't be a problem if everyone drove on the far right, but on a three-lane highway this overtaking car takes the last free lane. And so the entire highway is blocked for anyone who wants to drive a little faster. For example, 100 on the GPS, instead of 100 on the counter.

And somehow we understand this herd behavior. If you, as part of the train, decide to set a good example and go to the right, the car behind you closes the gap. Then you either have to pass the train on the right if you want to move up a lane, or you have to drop down and join at the back. Either way, it's clearly the fault of the herd leader in this story.

And actually we're all hypocrites

What also doesn't help is that all people are hypocrites. Because everyone seems to agree that unnecessary link pasting is annoying, but it still happens everywhere in the Netherlands. And this hypocrisy also shines through in other traffic situations. If the car in front of you drives slowly through the street because he is looking at the house numbers, you are grumbling behind him. If you are looking at the house numbers yourself, you will be bothered by the impatient car behind you. There will be plenty of people who hate left-wingers, but regularly think 'yes, bye, if I move to the right now, I will be stuck behind a truck again'. As we said: the biggest problem of our time…