Talks about the expropriation of the Helsinki Hall are not tolerated in Russia.

28.11. 22:22

NEW Sanctions against Russia will probably provide the means by which the Helsinki arena can be used by Russian-Finnish oligarchs, STT reported on Tuesday.

In Moscow, the information was received as a fool.

“Sanctions to confiscate Russian property are illegal. In Europe, private property has been said to be sacred, something that cannot be interfered with. That’s why Russians invest there and buy business properties”, member of the Russian Duma Dmitri Svishchev roared Sport-Ekspress in the interview.

The former home hall of the Jokers has been sitting empty in Pasila since spring. Among the owners of the hall on the EU sanctions list are the oligarch brothers Arcade and Boris Rotenberg mixed Gennady Timchenkowho are intertwined close to Putin.

Svištšev claimed that the Helsinki Hall cannot survive without Russians.

“They have learned to make money without the support of the Finnish state. An essential part of the profits was related to Russia. How they will survive now, I can’t even imagine,” said a member of the Duma.

New the sanctions package is being prepared in Brussels.

The EU has imposed sanctions on contributors to the war. However, according to STT’s information, in the new sanctions preparations, there have been discussions about the fact that the owners listed in sanctions could sell the frozen assets.

The package has also been designed to provide support for expropriations, if assets such as the Helsinki arena cannot be made available to the public with favor.

If the arena changed hands, the trade money received by the banned group would still remain frozen.

IS news last week that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently preparing for the expropriation of Helsinki Hall.