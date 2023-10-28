Arenas | Paavo Arhinmäki: Helsinki could run the former Hartwall arena

According to Paavo Arhinmäki, Helsinki’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure, Helsinki could run the halls at least initially through the Ice Skating Foundation.

Helsinki the city wants the former Hartwall arena to be used as soon as possible, deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left) tells.

The Russian-owned arena, now known as Helsinki Hall, has been closed since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Helsinki’s goal is to open the arena in Ilmala as soon as possible. We have been active here in the direction of state power,” Arhinmäki says.

“At least in the beginning, the city could also operate the arena through the Jääkenttäsäätiö.”

The ice rink foundation owned by the city currently runs the Helsinki ice rink. Helsingin Liikuntahallit oy, owned by the foundation, has several ice rinks around Helsinki.

Suvilahti strategy director of ASM Global, which embarked on the arena project Maria Bertelli experiences Helsinki deserves a big arena for sports, music and business events.

According to him, it is a shame for the city that the former Hartwall arena is not open.

ASM Global wants a large arena for 17,000 spectators in Hanasaari’s old power plant area. Arhinmäki states that Suvilahti’s arena is currently at the level of an idea.

“It has applied for a plot reservation on the plot behind the Hanasaari power plant. This will be evaluated in connection with the planning of the entire area.”

The multipurpose arena Garden Helsinki, planned for Taka-Töölö, has a strong formula, but the project is facing headwinds.

“So far, as far as I understand, the project has not received the necessary funding,” says Arhinmäki.

Speed ​​skating crowd has planned its own ice sports arena in Myllypuro.

The location of the project in Matokallio is controversial, as Arhinmäki reminds. The city is exploring a new location for the speed skating rink together with the Finnish Skating Association.

The ice skating association is not excited about the alternative offered by the city in Vuosaari. The already mapped solution that “is neither Matokallio nor Vuosaari” is currently interesting.

“The city is working together with the applicants to map out a possible second location and hopefully it will also help with the funding pattern,” Arhinmäki acknowledges the location inquiries.