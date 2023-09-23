Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Arena Suzuki dai 60 ai 2000 will be broadcast, three event evenings (already recorded at the Verona Arena) hosted by Amadeus which for the third year consecutively brings legendary artists and iconic songs that have marked history to Rai 1. After the great successes of 2021 and 2022, this year the 2000s are added to the event, to revive 50 years of great hits of Italian and international music. Where to see Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The three evenings will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday and Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm.

Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1 and when will they be broadcast? We’ll tell you right away: in total three evenings will be broadcast: the first on Saturday 23 September; the third and last on Wednesday 4 October. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):