Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000: singers and lineup of the third and final episode, 4 October

Tonight, Wednesday 4 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the third and final episode of Arena Suzuki dai 60 ai 2000 will be broadcast, three event evenings (already recorded at the Verona Arena) hosted by Amadeus who for the third consecutive year it brings back legendary artists and iconic songs that have marked history on Rai 1. After the great successes of 2021 and 2022, this year the 2000s are added to the event, to revive 50 years of great hits of Italian and international music. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and lineup

Amadeus, in the role of host and DJ, together with DJ Massimo Alberti, will make the audience dance by putting at the center of the evening the most representative songs of five decades of Italian and international music interpreted by the original artists who signed those successes. On stage, in the last appointment, also Natalie Imbruglia, one of the most loved and famous artists internationally with hits such as “Torn” and “Shiver”, the return of Kool & The Gang, the symbolic group of the legendary Studio 54 in New York with the famous songs “Get down on it” and “Ladies Night”, the Norwegian hip hop duo Madcon who in 2008 proposed a version of “Beggin’” which was very popular, George McCrae with “Rock Your Baby”, Stadio with “ Big son of a bitch”, Howard Jones with “What Is Love”, Valeria Rossi with “Tre parole”, Michele Zarrillo with “Una rosa blu”, Cecilia Gayle with “El Pam Pam”, Mal with “Furia”, Ivana Spagna with “Call me”, The Show, the only official Abba tribute band in the world, with “Mamma mia”, Pino D’Angiò with “Ma Quale Idea”, Eiffel 65 with “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 live on TV and live streaming? The three evenings will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday and Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.